Snow, ice, freezing rain and rain to transition through the state today

A storm that will bring a mixed bag of snow, ice, freezing rain and rain is expected to hit the state starting Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the entire state until Wednesday night.

"I know it's a tough call out there [Wednesday] morning because there's nothing coming out of the sky right now," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "But by 9 or 10 a.m. the snow will begin in Connecticut and it's going to come down fairly heavy."

Between 10 and 10:30 a.m., it could be widespread over the state.

Haney said there would be a window from roughly 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. of snow. Visibility is expected to be poor.

Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches may fall in northern Litchfield County. The area stretching along the Interstate 84 corridor may see 2 to 4 inches and the coastline could see anywhere from a coating to a slushy 2 inches.

Temperatures on Wednesday started out in the mid-20s.

A flow of air off of the ocean will warm those up a bit.

"Then we're going to see a transition to sleet and freezing rain and plain rain," Haney said. "It's just going to be a precipitory mess."

On top of snowfall accumulations, there could be a tenth of an inch to two tenths of an inch of ice, according to Haney.

For the shoreline, it's expected to be a chilly rain as temperatures push into the 40s.

The evening commute is going to be rough.

"For southeastern Connecticut, roads will be wet and slushy," Haney said. "For northern Connecticut, many roads will be snow, slush, and ice-covered."

The storm may change back to snow as it wraps up by late Wednesday night.

"The sky will clear late [Wednesday night] as temperatures drop into the upper teens and 20s," Haney said. "That means ice will form again on untreated surfaces."

Thursday looks to be windy and cold with highs between 30 and 35 degrees. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph could happen with a wind chill in the teens for most of the day.

