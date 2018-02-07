Enfield braces for a mixed bag of precipitation

Folks in Enfield are preparing to receive up to 5 inches of snow on Wednesday.

Ahead of the storm, mayor Michael Ludwick told Channel 3 that public works pretreated the roads with salt and sand.

He said he feels the town is well prepared for the storm; however, he said he will call in the town's vendors and subcontractors if for some reason they fall behind schedule.

Due to the weather, there is a parking ban that will be in effect from 8 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Enfield Public Works asked everyone to move their vehicles during that time or they'll be towed at the owner's expense.

School has also been canceled for the day.

For a complete list of school cancellations and parking bans, check here.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on the storm.

For more on the forecast, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.