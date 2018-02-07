Enfield officials warn drivers of hazardous conditions

Snow and freezing rain made for slippery conditions in Enfield on Wednesday (WFSB)

Snow started falling in the state around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and cities and towns across the state prepared for the potential of icy conditions.

Ahead of the storm, Enfield Mayor Michael Ludwick told Channel 3 that public works pretreated the roads with salt and sand.

He said he felt the town was well prepared for the storm; however, he said he would call in the town's vendors and subcontractors if for some reason they fall behind schedule.

Due to the weather, there is a parking ban in effect until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Enfield Public Works asked everyone to move their vehicles during that time or they'll be towed at the owner's expense.

The town's police chief told drivers to be careful.

“What’s important is that if the storm develops in such a way a way that becomes hazardous, our advice for people is to stay home," said Chief Carl Sferrazza, Enfield Police Department. "And if you do have to go out, just a few safety tips. Make sure your headlights are on, make sure you're clear, not just because it’s safer but it’s the law. And lastly, the most important thing is your stopping distance. You can’t be on top of people in case you do start to slide. We don’t want these rear-end conditions.”

School was canceled for the day. The same went for after-school activities.

