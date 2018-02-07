Timing of storm leads to tough call for schools

With Wednesday's storm expected to hit after the morning commute, school systems were put in a tough spot in terms of making cancellation decisions.

They said timing is everything when it comes to snow.

In Waterbury, officials decided to close for the day. The decision was made by 5 a.m.

Channel 3 spoke with several school officials who said it's a very calculated decision that's based on input from local and state police, along with public works crews.

“Safety is our first priority, after that it's education," said Bob Brenker, Waterbury Public Schools. "We must first focus on the safety of our students.”

”We have 2,400 youngsters and of those 2,400 students, we have almost 200 drivers, seniors who have privileges to drive on campus," said Alan Beitman, superintendent, Regional School District 10. "Then we have another 350 to 400 staff. I have parents who drive students to school. We have the people who commute through town, so there’s a lot to consider.”

School closings continue to come into the Channel 3 newsroom. See the growing list here.

For more on the forecast, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.