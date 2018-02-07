AAA warns of potentially dangerous road conditions

AAA warned drivers on Wednesday to brace themselves for potentially dangerous road conditions.

A messy mix of snow, ice and rain is expected to hit the state by mid-morning and the auto club said it sought to encourage drivers to allow extra time to get where they need to go.

It also urged them to stay home, if possible.

“We don't know exactly what's coming or when but what we do know is that it could present significant challenges for drivers," said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. "Drivers should allow extra time to get where they are going or they might not get there at all."

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety said storms and other weather-related events are a factor in more than half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

The auto club offered a few tips to help drivers:

Make sure tires are properly inflated.

Check headlights and windshield wipers.

Have an emergency kit that includes cell phone charger, ice scraper, blanket, extra clothing, flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, bag of kitty litter, reflective triangles or flares, shovel and paper towels.

Check traffic conditions on the Channel 3 traffic map here.

For more on the forecast, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.