Gov. to present 'State of the State' address at noon

Connecticut's governor will present his final State of the State address on Wednesday, the first day of the legislative session.

Gov. Dannel Malloy is expected to include more details about his plan to bridge the 2019 state budget gap.

Stream the address live at around noon time here.

Earlier this week, Malloy said his budget is an extension of the framework of the bipartisan budget adopted last year.

The plan includes no sales or income tax hikes and repairs the state's Special Transportation Fund.

It also includes protections for small businesses and residents who may be affected by President Donald Trump's new tax law.

However, the governor advocated the return of tolls, a higher gas tax and an increased on bottle deposits.

The address will be Malloy's last. He announced last year that he would not seek a third term as governor.

Stay with Channel 3 for complete coverage of the State of the State.

Watch Eyewitness News at noon to see the address on TV.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.