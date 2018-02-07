Merritt Parkway partially closed in Westport due to crash

Part of southbound side of the Merritt Parkway in Westport is closed because of a crash.
According to the state police, the closure is at exit 42 on Wednesday morning.
However, the left lane was open to traffic just before 9 a.m.
Troopers said a car struck a tree.
Extrication was needed, according to troopers.
There's no word on a cause or the extent of any injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 map here.
