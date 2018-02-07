Merritt Parkway partially closed in Westport due to crash

Part of southbound side of the Merritt Parkway in Westport is closed because of a crash.

According to the state police, the closure is at exit 42 on Wednesday morning.

However, the left lane was open to traffic just before 9 a.m.

Troopers said a car struck a tree.

Extrication was needed, according to troopers.

There's no word on a cause or the extent of any injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.