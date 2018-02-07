Bradley Airport remains open; flights canceled ahead of storm - WFSB 3 Connecticut

The Bradley International Airport remained open on Wednesday morning while officials monitored the incoming weather. 

As of 10 a.m., airport officials said they have made adjustments to their schedules. There have been cancellations to 30 percent of their arriving and departing flights. Bradley officials added there was a small number of delays as well. 

Travelers were advised to check with their airlines before heading to Bradley Airport. 

