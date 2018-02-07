Bradley Airport remains open; flights canceled ahead of storm

The Bradley International Airport remained open even though there were flight cancellations on Wednesday. (WFSB file photo)

The Bradley International Airport remained open on Wednesday morning while officials monitored the incoming weather.

As of 10 a.m., airport officials said they have made adjustments to their schedules. There have been cancellations to 30 percent of their arriving and departing flights. Bradley officials added there was a small number of delays as well.

Travelers were advised to check with their airlines before heading to Bradley Airport.

BDL is open & we’re closely monitoring today’s winter storm. Some airlines have started adjusting their schedules and approximately 30% of our arriving & departing flights are canceled. There are also a small number of delays. Pls check the status of your flight w/ your airline. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 7, 2018

