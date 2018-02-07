Litchfield County saw quick buildup of snow Wednesday

The snow, sleet, and rain made for some slick conditions in Litchfield County on Wednesday and it's expected to get worse as temperatures drop this evening.

Over the course of two hours, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Channel 3's crew in Torrington experienced the quick accumulation. Later in the afternoon it changed over to a wintry mix and rain.

Torrington Public Works said it had been busy since Tuesday preparing for the storm by pre-treating the roads. On Wednesday, the city plow trucks were able to keep up with the snow throughout the day on the main roads.

The private contractors were doing their best to clean up quickly as well.

"We're making our ways around," contractor Sherry Jacquemin from Torrington said. "Trying to get the businesses open at least and then hitting the residential areas in the end."

The Torrington Police Department said they had a couple spin outs, but they were minor. Officers were out and about patrolling the streets on Wednesday to make sure people get home safe after work.

"It's a light snow, we know there's rain following it so we're kind of holding back on cleaning right down to the asphalt because we know the rain is only going to make it so much slippier," George Lescard, of Torrington, said.

For those headed out the door to or from work on Wednesday evening, police are asking drivers to take their time.

The school district's superintendent posted on the public schools' website on Tuesday night that school was canceled for the day on Wednesday. See the list of closings here.

Some parents said their children are enjoying it.

"They love it, [they] sleep and eat," said Don Allegrini of Thomaston. "That's it for the day."

Quite a few people were spotted grabbing some last minute items at grocery stores and gas stations on Wednesday morning.

