Litchfield County sees quick buildup of snow

Crews braced for several inches of snow in Torrington. (WFSB)

It didn't take long for the flakes to pile up in Litchfield County on Wednesday morning.

Over the course of two hours, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Channel 3's crew in Torrington experienced the quick accumulation.

Torrington Public Works said it has been busy since Tuesday preparing for the storm by pretreating the roads.

Between 3 and 7 inches is expected.

The school district's superintendent posted on the public schools' website on Tuesday night that school was canceled for the day on Wednesday. See the list of closings here.

Some parents said they're children are enjoying it.

"They love it, [they] sleep and eat," said Don Allegrini of Thomaston. "That's it for the day."

Quite a few people were spotted grabbing some last minute items at grocery stores and gas stations on Wednesday morning.

