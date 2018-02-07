Copy-News Minute: Here is the latest Connecticut news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man whose severe neglect was blamed for his 94-year-old father's death has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Sixty-year-old James Libby was also sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty in December of manslaughter. His father, Robert Libby, was found dead in the family's squalid South Windsor home in November by police making a well-being check.

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut town says it will spend millions to clean up a fuel leak that went unnoticed for a year. Newington officials said Tuesday about 18,000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from an underground vault at the Connecticut Board of Education bus garage. The Town Council has voted to allocate $5 million in emergency funds to remove contaminated soil from the area.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Democrats say they will push for a higher minimum wage in the new legislative session. Leaders of the House and Senate on Tuesday say they plan to lobby for a "livable wage" in the new session, which begins Wednesday. The minimum wage is now $10.10 an hour. Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says he'd like to see the minimum wage climb to $15 an hour by 2023.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police have arrested the career scoring leader on University of Connecticut's women's field hockey team for allegedly stealing $34 worth of makeup. The Hartford Courant reports 22-year-old Charlotte Veitner was arrested Sunday at the campus bookstore after staff told police she tried to conceal cosmetic items inside a bag. A spokesman for UConn's athletics department says the university is aware of the arrest and has no further comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.