West Haven hopes storm will transition quickly to rain to avoid ice

Crews hope the transition from snow will be to plain rain on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Snow falling along the shoreline isn't expected to stay that way.

In fact, ice and then a chilly rain are forecasted for the area, including West Haven, by Wednesday afternoon.

Snow started falling in the city around 10 a.m. and quickly coated the ground.

According to West Haven's public works crews, they have 16 trucks out on the roads to plow and pre-treat the city's 130 roads.

In anticipation of the snow, school was canceled.

There's also a parking ban in effect. Drivers can't park on the even-numbered side of the streets in neighborhoods.

While it was snow to start, the big concern is the potential ice later in the day.

"When it rains and the temperatures drop, it becomes icy as we know and then we really have to stay on top of it more," said Jim Cavallaro, West Haven Highway Superintendent. "With a regular snow storm, we'll lay the salt down first, [as it] accumulates, we'll plow and then we'll wait till the end to drop more salt."

Officials are hoping the changeover will be quick enough for rain instead of the ice.

