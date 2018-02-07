Middletown confident it can handle today's weather

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said he's confident the city can handle Wednesday's storm. (WFSB)

Middletown has endured worse than Wednesday's storm before.

In fact, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew told Channel 3 that the city feels confident that it can handle the snow and icy mix using only their own resources.

He said that includes a crew of 30 trucks that will be laying down salt and sand across the city.

The area is expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow.

While that's not enough for the city to call in additional contractors, it's concern enough for the superintendent to cancel schools.

"I think the superintendent of schools made the right decision," Drew said. "And you know you close schools because you don't want kids on the road in big unwieldy buses. And there's no point in taking any risks there."

Roads around the state are expected to be slick through the evening commute.

For more on the forecast, check here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.