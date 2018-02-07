Middletown crews work to keep roads safe during wintry weather

Middletown has endured worse than Wednesday's storm before.

In fact, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew told Channel 3 that the city feels confident that it can handle the snow and icy mix using only their own resources.

He said that includes a crew of 30 trucks that will be laying down salt and sand across the city.

"It’s a little more work when you don’t know what’s coming," Middletown Public Works Deputy Director Chris Holden said.

DPW crews spent several days gearing up for Wednesday's storm.

"We have to be prepared for snow plowing but we also have to be prepared for when we get into the mix and the icing that’s a whole different aspect of things," Holden said.

After morning snow shifted to freezing rain that’s when crews got busy laying down a salt and sand mixture across the city.

"We get the ice melted and make sure that it doesn’t freeze up later on in the day when the temperatures freeze up again," Holden said.

Drew said the timing of this storm came with its own set of challenges.

"We’ve got sand salt, full crew. It’s a little easier when you have it going on during the day...at least budgetarily," Drew said. "But it’s more challenging because there’s more people out. Each circumstance comes with its own challenges and it’s own benefits.

While that's not enough for the city to call in additional contractors, it's concern enough for the superintendent to cancel schools.

"I think the superintendent of schools made the right decision," Drew said. "And you know you close schools because you don't want kids on the road in big unwieldy buses. And there's no point in taking any risks there."

Meanwhile, public works officials told Channel 3 that they were just happy they were able to get ahead of the freezing rain.

"It takes a couple of days in advance to make sure we get everything set up, all the plows out," Holden said.

Roads around the state are expected to remain slick through the evening commute. The full fleet was out all day working to clear roads for the evening commute.

