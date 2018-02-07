Hartford crews work to clear snow, ice from Wednesday's storm

Crews expected to keep clearing sidewalks and roads in Hartford all day on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Snow started in the capital city around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Channel 3 crews in Hartford found a few driver spinouts between then and around noon.

Crews said they've been working to clear snow from walkways around the University of Connecticut's Hartford campus.

They've been using shovels, leaf blowers and a snow sweeper.

Workers told Channel 3 that they expected to be out there all day despite the head start.

"We do snow removal, we work for LAZ Parking and we have several contracts for people downtown and trying to get the snow off the ground."

