Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-84 in Tolland

A tractor-trailer was jack-knifed on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Tolland. (@TollandAlert)

A tractor-trailer went off the road on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Tolland on Wednesday afternoon.

The jack-knifed tractor trailer shut down the low-speed lane near Exit 69 around 1:30 p.m.

One person was extricated and being evaluated on scene along with the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

