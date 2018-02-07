Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-84 in Tolland - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-84 in Tolland

A tractor-trailer was jack-knifed on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Tolland. (@TollandAlert) A tractor-trailer was jack-knifed on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Tolland. (@TollandAlert)
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

A tractor-trailer went off the road on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Tolland on Wednesday afternoon.

The jack-knifed tractor trailer shut down the low-speed lane near Exit 69 around 1:30 p.m. 

One person was extricated and being evaluated on scene along with the driver of the tractor-trailer. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

