Crash involving garbage truck closes Route 305 in Windsor

Route 305 in Windsor is closed on Wednesday afternoon after a "serious" crash involving a garbage truck.

The two-vehicle crash has shut down Route 305, which is also known as Bloomfield Avenue, between Mountain and Addison roads. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. To stay ahead of delays, click here.

Police said it is unclear "how long the road will be closed," but said they "anticipate well into the evening."

There was no word on the seriousness of the injuries.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.