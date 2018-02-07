PD: Woman killed in crash involving garbage truck

A woman was killed in a crash in Windsor on Wednesday (WFSB)

A 41-year-old woman was killed in a crash that involved a garbage truck in Windsor on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Route 305 in Windsor, which is also known as Bloomfield Avenue, a little before 2:30 p.m. The road was closed for a period of time.

The woman who died was the passenger of the car involved.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and transported to Hartford Hospital. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver of the garbage truck was taken to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

