PD: Man accused of shoving child during domestic incident - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Man accused of shoving child during domestic incident

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

A South Windsor man was arrested after being accused of shoving a child during a domestic incident.

On Saturday, police arrested 42-year-old Darren Scaramella.

Police said Scaramella was throwing things inside a home and had shoved a child. He had left the home as police were being called, but was later found in Vernon.

He was arrested and charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.