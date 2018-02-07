PD: Man accused of shoving child during domestic incident

A South Windsor man was arrested after being accused of shoving a child during a domestic incident.

On Saturday, police arrested 42-year-old Darren Scaramella.

Police said Scaramella was throwing things inside a home and had shoved a child. He had left the home as police were being called, but was later found in Vernon.

He was arrested and charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

