Crash, damaged utility pole closes Willis Street in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -

A crash has closed Willis Street in Bristol after some utility poles were damaged.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but police said crews needed to close the road to repair the poles.

The road is closed between Northmont Road in Bristol and Beechers Lane in Wolcott.

It is unclear when Willis Street will reopen.

