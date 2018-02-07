School officials have a lot to consider when canceling school

Snow turned to rain in Norwich on Wednesday (WFSB)

Wednesday’s wintry weather was a tough call for school administrators and parents in eastern Connecticut.

If snow is in the forecast, the house and cell phones starting ringing before dawn, but not on Wednesday in some towns on the shoreline.

However, in Norwich, a few miles north, had a snow day.

Below freezing temps delivered snow and an icy mix to greater Norwich, just as Channel 3 meteorologists predicted.

“We’re really right on the line of the coast and inland,” said Norwich Superintendent of Schools Abby Dolliver.

She said the decision to close schools like she did Wednesday morning actually begins the day before.

“While it looks good, can’t take chances for mid-day and end of day transportation,” Dolliver said.

Before calling school off, she says she consults before dawn with public works and the police department.

“Honestly my two priorities are safety first that’s whether kids are in school or students out of school, and adult students and the second is we want everybody in school every day,” Dolliver said.

Parents like Sandra Justiano, who got that call at 4:28 a.m., says she wouldn’t want to make that call to cancel.

“I’m a manager of a store, so imagine being in charge of all the school system. It’s hard on them. But, it’s not easy for us as parents either,” she said.

It’s a tough call to make, and officials have to consider the after-school programs in advance as well.

