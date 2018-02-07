Sunny, breezy and cold now... light snow tomorrow (?), then a weekend soaking!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After a cold and icy start to the day, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The combination will help to melt the ice, but it will be breezy. The northwesterly wind will make it feel more the teens much of the afternoon. Tonight, untreated surfaces may again becomes slick as anything that melted will refreeze.

Tomorrow: after a sunny start clouds will be on the increase as some milder air works into the region as high pressure moves offshore. There will also be a chance for just a little light snow late in the day, primarily in NW CT where there could be a dusting.

The weekend: temperatures trend milder, with highs in the 40s. Saturday, rain could start falling during the afternoon/evening; then we expect periods of rain throughout Sunday (heavy at times). A widespread inch of rain looks quite likely, with even locally higher amounts that could lead to poor drainage flooding concerns.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------------

IT WAS A MESSY WEDNESDAY…

Snow started right on cue, after the morning rush hour. Snowfall accumulations only ranged from a coating to 3” across much of the state before the change to sleet and freezing rain. One of the highest snowfall totals reported was 3.0” in Canaan and Sharon. Tolland received 1.5” of snow. There was a lot of icing following the snow with a tenth of an inch to more than a quarter of an inch of ice accretion over interior portions of the state. The combination of snow and ice made for hazardous travel across the state. Roads and other surfaces were coated with snow, ice, and slush. By mid- afternoon, temperatures were still in the 20s inland, and low to mid 30s near the coast.

LAST NIGHT…

Rain and freezing rain ended from west to east across the state as the storm slipped out to sea to the east of New England. There was a brief change back to snow in some areas before the precipitation ended. The sky is partly cloudy out there right now and it's windy! Surfaces that we're wet and slushy are frozen this morning. That means there's plenty of ice out there.

THURSDAY…

Untreated surfaces will be very icy this morning. Otherwise, we can expect a nice winter day. The sky will be mostly sunny. However, the air will be cold and a gusty wind will make it feel even colder. Highs will range from 28-34. The northwest wind will gust to 30 mph or higher. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens much of the day.

A ridge of high pressure will move into New England tonight. That means the wind will diminish and the mercury will dip into the teens with some single digits likely in the normally colder locations in Litchfield County.

FRIDAY…

The sky will be sunny to start the day, then clouds will increase across the state during the afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring snow showers or a period of light snow in the afternoon or evening. There could be minor accumulations of snow in parts of the Connecticut going into the evening. Daytime highs will range from 30-35.

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday won’t be a bright day with mostly cloudy skies expected. However, our weather should remain dry as temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 40s. Yes, cold air retreats to the north of Connecticut on Saturday.

The next storm is forecast to arrive Saturday night and Sunday. The storm center will track near or just to the south of New England, but the atmosphere will be too warm for snow. Therefore, we expect an all rain event with periods of rain late Saturday night and Sunday. Highs should range from 40-45.

NEXT WEEK…

Rain is expected to end Monday morning, perhaps as a wintry mix. The sky should remain partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold air will lag behind the departing storm and therefore temperatures are expected to top out in the 40s.

A frontal boundary will stall to the south of New England Tuesday and Wednesday and we may not get into any decent clearing. We are therefore forecasting mostly cloudy skies for both days. There might even be a time when we see some light rain or a wintry mix, but it is hard to say when. Highs will range from 35-45 both Tuesday and Wednesday.

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”