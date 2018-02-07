Truck crashes into house in Enfield

A truck slammed into a house in Enfield on Wednesday evening (WFSB)

Two people were inside a pick-up truck in Enfield when it slammed into a home on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening on Elm Street.

The two people inside the car were not injured.

Officials said the truck hit the house so hard that it came off the foundation.

It is unclear at this time what exactly caused the truck to veer off the road.

