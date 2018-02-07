University faculty member allegedly used racial slur during clas - WFSB 3 Connecticut

University faculty member allegedly used racial slur during class

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
Southern Connecticut State University. (WFSB file) Southern Connecticut State University. (WFSB file)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Southern Connecticut State University is investigating a faculty member accused of using a racial slur during a class.

The employee hasn't been identified, but the SCSU president says appropriate action will be taken.

In the meantime, the school held a campus forum Wednesday evening to discuss what happened.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.