Plow truck involved in crash in East Windsor - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Traffic Alert

Plow truck involved in crash in East Windsor

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews have responded to a crash involving a plow truck in East Windsor.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rockville Road and Wapping Wood Road.

Tolland County dispatchers said injuries have been reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.