PD: 70-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Greenwich

A 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Greenwich on Wednesday.

Just before 6 p.m., police said the man was hit by a car while crossing Milbank Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 622-8015.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.