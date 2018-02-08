Slippery conditions lead to school delays

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

While Wednesday's storm may have departed, it left behind a glaze of ice on roads and vehicles.

That's what a number of people had to deal with on Thursday morning.

Temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight across the state, which meant that any areas of standing water from the storm created ice.

"It's not what's coming out of the sky," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "It's what's on the ground."

If that isn't enough, the wind is expected to be a factor all day.

Temperatures ranged from 19 in Salisbury to 29 in Groton to start the day. Highs are expected to hit the low-30s.

"That wind is going to make it feel even colder, like it's going to be in the mid-teens and low-20s throughout the day [Thursday]," Haney said.

It could feel like single digit temperatures in the normally colder parts of the state like Litchfield County.

Gusts of 30 mph or higher could happen.

Other than that, Haney said it'll be a sunny but cold winter day.

Friday will be also be sunny, at least for the start.

Then a weak system may bring snow showers or a period of light snow during the afternoon or evening hours.

Some parts of the state could see some accumulation. However, Haney said it would be minor.

Daytime highs will range from 30 to 35 degrees.

