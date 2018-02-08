Dangerous conditions reported on the roads following storm

Drivers had to deal with some slick spots on the roads Thursday morning.

Dangerous conditions were reported throughout the interior portions of the state.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker headed to Waterbury, where it's notoriously hilly, and spotted a number of parked vehicles totally covered in a glaze of ice.

Wednesday's wintry mix was to blame.

It left a sheet of ice and anything that melted afterward froze again overnight.

Drivers were forced to break out their ice scrapers and allow extra travel time.

"Just take it really easy," suggested Eric Guerette of Manchester. "Slow down give a lot more distance between you and the driver in front of you."

