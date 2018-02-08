Route 74 closed in Willington due to Wednesday night crash

Route 74 in Willington remained closed on Thursday morning following a serious crash that happened on Wednesday night.
According to state police, the closure is at Moose Meadow Road.
Troopers reported that a car struck a pole.
Crews were on the scene early Thursday morning to complete repairs to the pole.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.