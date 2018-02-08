Route 74 closed in Willington due to Wednesday night crash

Route 74 in Willington remained closed on Thursday morning following a serious crash that happened on Wednesday night.

According to state police, the closure is at Moose Meadow Road.

Troopers reported that a car struck a pole.

Crews were on the scene early Thursday morning to complete repairs to the pole.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.