Store damaged in 2-alarm East Hartford fire

A two-alarm fire at a commercial building in East Hartford burned overnight.

Firefighters said they responded to the scene on Main Street around midnight.

The street's intersection with Prospect Street was taped off on Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The Hartford Fire Department had to be called in for mutual aid.

Channel 3's crew spotted extensive damage inside the stores.

Dollar World and Welcome Market are the stores in the strip. Firefighters said the fire was contained to the market. Dollar World was spared.

Crews are trying to figure out who owns the building.

No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on a cause.

