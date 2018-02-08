11 more flu-related deaths reported this past week

The flu continues to be labeled as "widespread" throughout the state.

The state Department of Public Health released updated statistics on Thursday, showing that there have been 11 more deaths that are linked to the flu.

More than 1,100 people were hospitalized with the flu, according to the numbers released last week.

That number has gone up to 1,360.

As of Thursday, officials said 63 people have died, including a 10-year-old boy from New Canaan and a woman from Waterbury.

Of these deaths, 52 were among patients over the age of 65.

“With the peak of flu season potentially still weeks away, it is still not too late to get a flu shot. Several local health departments will be holding flu shot clinics this Saturday, and I strongly urge anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to visit one of the clinics in their area or call their healthcare practitioner in order to get vaccinated,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Pino.

The outbreak has caused changes to policies at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown.

Officials said effective immediately, the hospital is restricting visitors. No one with flu-like symptoms can visit patients. Also, only immediate family members or a designated support person can visit.

Doctors continue to recommend to get a flu shot. They said even if it doesn't prevent the flu, it can help stem the symptoms.

The North Central District Health Department in Vernon is opening a flu clinic at 3 p.m. It'll run until 7 p.m. in its conference room.

For more information on the flu, click here.

