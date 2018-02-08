Updated flu statistics expected to be released today

The flu continues to be labeled as "widespread" throughout the state.

The state Department of Public Health is expected to release updated statistics on Thursday.

More than 1,100 people were hospitalized with the flu, according to the numbers released last week.

Fifty-two people died, including a 10-year-old boy from New Canaan and a woman from Waterbury.

The outbreak has caused changes to policies at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown.

Officials said effective immediately, the hospital is restricting visitors. No one with flu-like symptoms can visit patients. Also, only immediate family members or a designated support person can visit.

Doctors continue to recommend to get a flu shot. They said even if it doesn't prevent the flu, it can help stem the symptoms.

The North Central District Health Department in Vernon is opening a flu clinic at 3 p.m. It'll run until 7 p.m. in its conference room.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.