Bradley Airport continues its cleanup, reports some cancellations

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said it is open for business on Thursday and focusing on cleanup efforts.

However, it did say there were a few cancellations and delays.

A winter storm brought a mix of snow and freezing rain to the state on Wednesday.

Airlines have been working to catch up from the flight disruptions.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airline regarding their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," said Alisa Sisic, public information officer, Bradley International Airport.

Travelers can check real-time flight statuses on Bradley's website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.