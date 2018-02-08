$300,000 bust involved suspects shipping drugs from CA to CT

Kenneth Chaparro and Kiara Lopez were arrested for a drug operation that spanned from California to Connecticut. (Manchester police)

Detectives said they made a significant drug bust in Manchester in an investigation that began last month.

Kenneth Chaparro, 24, and 22-year-old Kiara Lopez, had 70 pounds, worth $300,000, of marijuana in an apartment, according to Manchester police.

Police said the East Central Narcotics Task Force received information about a large-scale marijuana operation at the Squire Village Apartment Complex.

The task force obtained enough information to get a search warrant.

Detectives said they seized the marijuana, an undisclosed amount of money and other items showing drug activity.

Arrest warrants were granted for Chaparro and Lopez.

Police learned that both suspects were flying to California and purchasing large amounts of marijuana. They would package the drugs and ship them through a private shipping carrier back to Connecticut in large boxes.

On Feb. 2, the task forced learned that Chaparro and Lopez were trying to board a flight from Boston's Logan Airport to California. Chaparro was arrested in Massachusetts and held without bond.

Chaparro was extradited back to Connecticut on Monday. Lopez was arrested while attending Chaparro's arraignment on Tuesday.

Chaparro was charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana within 1,500 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia near a school.

He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Lopez was charged with the same with interfering with police added.

Her bond was set at $175,000.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.