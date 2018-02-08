Smoke spotted coming out of mill in historic section of Killingly

Thick smoke coming out of a mill-style building in a historic section of Killingly prompted a response from firefighters on Thursday.

According to dispatchers, the smoke came from 364 Putnam Pike. in Attawaugan.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

