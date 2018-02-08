Smoke spotted coming out of mill in historic section of Killingly

A local community is coming together to help one family in Manchester who unexpectedly lost a very special family member.More >
While Wednesday's storm may have departed, it left behind a glaze of ice on roads and vehicles.More >
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
A 41-year-old woman was killed in a crash that involved a garbage truck in Windsor on Wednesday.More >
A two-alarm fire at a commercial building in East Hartford burned overnight.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Much of the state saw all forms of wintry weather on Wednesday, as the storm started at snow but transitioned to freezing rain and rain for most.More >
Two people were inside a pick-up truck in Enfield when it slammed into a home on Wednesday.More >
