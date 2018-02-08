Cat found tied to dumpster in West Hartford

"Sparky" the cat was found tied to a dumpster in West Hartford's Wolcott Park. (West Hartford Animal Control)

Animal control in West Hartford is trying to find out who left a cat tied to a dumpster in West Hartford on Sunday.

The department posted to Facebook that the domestic short-haired cat was found in Wolcott Park.

A note was left with it. The note identified the cat as "Sparky."

An eyewitness spotted a man in a pickup truck in the area of the dumpster. However, the person could not see the license plate.

Animal control said the cat is warm and safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford Animal Control at 860-570-8818.

