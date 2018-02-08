Fire reported at Middletown apartment complex

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Northwoods apartment complex in Middletown on Thursday. (WFSB)

Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Town Colony Drive, which is the Northwoods complex, around 11:15 a.m.

There was no word on injuries.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Video was streamed on the Channel 3 Facebook page here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved