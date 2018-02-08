Several displaced by fire at Middletown apartment complex

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Northwoods apartment complex in Middletown on Thursday. (WFSB)

Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the Northwoods East complex on Town Colony Drive, around 11:15 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but several people were displaced. The fire chief said about 10 animals were rescued from inside the burning building.

The complex has about 300 units, but the building that caught fire has 24.

About eight different fire departments responded.

Middletown's South Fire District Fire Chief Michael Howley said the roof collapsed on one of his firefighters, but injuries were minor.

Two others in the building are being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

"Because there are so many units combined into one, it's very hard to control and you’re fighting in different units trying to get it under control at that point," Howley said.

Everyone who lives in the 24 units is displaced right now.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew posted about the fire on Facebook, saying "Multiple fire departments responded and did an incredible job. Many others provided mutual aid covering the rest of Middletown while Westfield, MFD, SFD, and other departments were battling the fire. Thank you to them all. And a special thank you to the Middletown firefighters who today rescued several people and dogs from within adjacent units who couldn't get out because of heavy smoke. They are heroes."

