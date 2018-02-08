Three injured in fire at Middletown apartment complex

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Northwoods apartment complex in Middletown on Thursday. (WFSB)

Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a complex on Town Colony Drive, which is the Northwoods East complex, around 11:15 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews said several animals were rescued from the building as well.

