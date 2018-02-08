Torrington man charged with 15-month-old child's death - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Torrington man charged with 15-month-old child's death

Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa was arrested in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child last summer. (Torrington Police Department) Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa was arrested in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child last summer. (Torrington Police Department)
A Torrington man was arrested in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child last summer.

Police charged with 27-year-old Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa with second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor and tampering with evidence. 

The arrest of Ciccarelli-Rosa comes after officers were called to 420 South Main St. on June 6. Upon arrival, police said they found 15-month-old Evan Standish unresponsive.  

Police said Ciccarelli-Rosa "was the entrusted caregiver" at the time of the death of Evan. Ciccarelli-Rosa had left Evan unattended in a bathtub where police said he was found unresponsive. 

An autopsy was performed on Evan's body and it was determined that the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.  Medical Examiner's Officer added the cause of death was listed as "submersion in tub with blunt injuries to head and acute alcohol intoxication."

Ciccarelli-Rosa was expected to be arraigned at Torrington Superior Court on Thursday. 

