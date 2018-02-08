2.8.18 Shortbread from Nordic Ware

Shortbread from Nordic Ware

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Ingredients:

¾ c. /6 oz. unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ c. /2 oz. powdered sugar

½ t. vanilla

1½ c./6.75 oz. all-purpose flour

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly butter Nordic Ware Shortbread Pan.

2. In a medium or large bowl using a handheld mixer, cream butter until it's light. Beat in the powdered sugar, then the vanilla. Then, add the flour and knead the dough on an unfloured board or counter until it's smooth. Firmly press the dough into the pan, pressing down so it will come up to the rope detail. Poke all over with a fork, and then bake for 30-35 minutes or until lightly browned.

3. Let shortbread cool in pan for about 10 minutes. Loosen edges with a plastic knife or plastic spatula and then invert onto a cutting board. Cut along perforations while still warm.