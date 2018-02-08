2.8.18 Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate Truffles

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Ingredients:

½ c. heavy cream

8 oz. bittersweet chocolate (60% cacao or higher), chopped

1-2 t. any liquid flavoring, e.g., vanilla, liqueur (optional)

¼ t. or to taste, any spices, e.g., cinnamon, chili powder, cloves, ginger (optional)

Pinch sea salt (optional)

Unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)

Instructions:

1. Gently heat heavy cream just to a simmer, then pour over chocolate. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let the chocolate melt, then stir thoroughly to combine. Add liquid flavoring and any spices and salt to taste. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, until the ganache is firm.

2. Using a spoon and your hands or a scoop, make truffles to your size preference. Toss in unsweetened cocoa powder, if preferred, and shake off excess. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours.