2.8.18 Coffee Meringues with Dairy-Free Fudge Sauce

Coffee Meringues with Dairy-Free Fudge Sauce

Recipe provided by: LAURA GRIMMER

Ingredients:

1 c./227 g. granulated sugar

1 T. instant-espresso powder

5 large egg whites/about 150 g. at room temperature

Pinch of salt

1 c./100 g. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 c./227 g. granulated sugar

1 c. cold water

½ t. kosher salt or to taste

1 T. vanilla

Instructions:

1. To make meringues: Place oven rack in lower third of oven. Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Lightly oil ramekins or cups.

2. Stir together sugar and espresso powder in a small bowl. In a large bowl, beat whites with a pinch of salt with an electric mixer at medium speed until they just hold stiff peaks. Add sugar mixture a little at a time, beating, and then increase speed to high and continue to beat until the whites hold stiff, glossy peaks.

3. Spoon meringue into prepared cups, forming gently swirling peaks at the top. Place cups on a baking sheet and bake until meringues are slightly puffed and a shade darker, about 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a rack and cool 30 minutes, then chill at least 3 hours.

4. To make fudge sauce: In a medium saucepan, whisk together cocoa powder and sugar. Add water and ¼ t. salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Continue boiling until mixture thickens, about 3-5 minutes. Taste and add more salt, if needed. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Cool. Store sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.