3 people quarantined after white substance found at Hartford tax office

Emergency crews responded to the tax office in Hartford after a white substance was found inside an envelope.

Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Raul Ortiz said the substance was found in an envelope in a mail room.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded, and the Capital Region Hazmat is also assisting.

Three people have been quarantined, Ortiz said.

The first floor and the mail room were evacuated.

