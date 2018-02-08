Three quarantined after white substance found at Hartford tax office

Crews have responded to a tax office in Hartford where a white substance was found (WFSB)

Emergency crews responded to the tax office in Hartford after a white substance was found inside an envelope.

Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Raul Ortiz said the substance was found in an envelope in a mail room.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded, along with the Capital Region Hazmat. The FBI responded as well, and will lead the investigation.

Three people have been quarantined, Ortiz said.

The first floor and the mail room were evacuated.

