MassMutual to close Enfield facility, expand to Mass.

On Thursday, MassMutual announced that it is making a major expansion in Massachusetts, and closing its Enfield facility.

In a press release, the company announced a multi-year plan “to expand its footprint in its home state of Massachusetts by significantly increasing its presence in Springfield and growing operations in Boston.”

The company said it “will invest nearly $300 million into the Commonwealth and increase its workforce in the state by approximately 70 percent by the end of 2021.”

MassMutual said it expects to increase the workforce at their Springfield headquarters by 50 percent, adding 1,500 positions to that facility over the next four years.

By 2021, there are expected to be a total of 4,500 employees in Springfield.

“Following a thorough strategic assessment of our operations and footprint, we concluded that our home state of Massachusetts is the best place for us to grow and thrive over the long term,” said Roger Crandall, MassMutual Chairman, President and CEO. “We have deep roots and a supportive community in our hometown of Springfield, and we will continue to invest and grow our workforce in the city. At the same time, as we evolve, a stronger Boston presence immerses us in a booming financial and digital economy and provides us with an enhanced opportunity to recruit innovators from the area’s deep and diverse talent pool.”

