Bysiewicz now exploring a run for Connecticut governor

Former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz says she's now exploring a run for governor.

On Thursday, the Democrat from Middletown announced she has filed the necessary paperwork after previously exploring a run for the state Senate.

Bysiewicz says she will continue "to do the due diligence" before deciding whether to form an official candidate committee for governor.

Bysiewicz is one of the better-known candidates or potential candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial race, which has attracted about two dozen contenders. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term in office.

Bysiewicz served as secretary of the state from 1999 to 2011. A former state representative, she previously ran for other offices, including governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate. She is currently a lawyer in private practice.

