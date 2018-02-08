Man killed in crash on I-395 in Killingly

A serious crash closed part of I-395 in Killingly on Thursday (iwitness)

A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-395 south in Killingly Thursday afternoon.

The one-car crash happened between exits 41 and 38, Connecticut State Police said.

Late Thursday night, police identified the man killed as Jesse Remillard, of Putnam.

The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

