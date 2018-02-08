Serious crash reported on I-395 in Killingly

A serious crash is causing delays on I-395 south in Killingly.

The crash happened between exits 41 and 38, Connecticut State Police said.

Dispatchers said the road is closed, and traffic is being diverted off Exit 41.

Police said a serious injury was reported in the one-car crash.

