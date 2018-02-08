NTSB releases report of Meriden plane crash

A plane with two people on board crashed near Hanover Road in Meriden on Saturday. (WFSB)

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report of the plane crash that happened in Meriden last month.

The Piper PA-28 went down on the afternoon of Jan. 27, next to a playground, behind the American Legion on Hanover Road.

The occupants were identified as Philip F. Cianciolo and Beverly Weinraub.

According to the report by the NTSB, there was no flight plan filed that day for that plane, which originated at a regional airport in Oxford, Maine.

The report says the pilot had planned to fly back to Maine that same day.

He took off with 36 gallons of fuel on board, and during the return flight, his plan showed he would land with 6 gallons of fuel.

When his fuel gauge began to flicker and the engine “faltered,” he switched to the left tank and continued.

Ultimately, 2.5 miles north of the Meriden airport, “the fuel pressure gauge flickered and the engine subsequently lost power.”

The report says the pilot looked for a place to land and realized that a nearby pond would be the best option.

“During the forced landing attempt, the airplane collided with a fence and came to a stop on dry land,” the report said.

Cianciolo suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

